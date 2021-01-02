Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,450,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

