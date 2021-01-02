United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.93

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.93 and traded as high as $13.29. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 2,419 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.29%.

In other United Bancorp news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $39,337.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.44% of United Bancorp worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

