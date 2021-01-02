Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE:UE opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 81,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

