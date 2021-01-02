Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.98

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $19.83. Valeo shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 53,539 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLEEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Valeo in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

