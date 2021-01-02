ValuEngine Upgrades Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) to Hold

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PUYI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Puyi has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

