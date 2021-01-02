VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) Trading Down 1%

VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 9,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 13,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

