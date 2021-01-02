VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) (IFRA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16 on January 19th

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) (ASX:IFRA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$18.07.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) (ASX:IFRA)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit