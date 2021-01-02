Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.40

Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and traded as high as $93.70. Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 19,639 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41. The company has a market cap of £117.02 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.86.
In other Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) news, insider Jerry Randall sold 2,752,751 shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £2,477,475.90 ($3,236,838.12).
Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.
