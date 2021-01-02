Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0070

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $114.70 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00420401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,412,811,743 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.