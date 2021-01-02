VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $191,281.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 17,524.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

