Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Oppenheimer lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.