Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Oppenheimer lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

