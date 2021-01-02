Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price rose 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.39. Approximately 15,457,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 5,841,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

