Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Critical Analysis

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Weyerhaeuser and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.13%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78% New York City REIT -43.49% -7.60% -3.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and New York City REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.82 -$76.00 million $0.39 85.97 New York City REIT $70.53 million 1.47 N/A N/A N/A

New York City REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats New York City REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

