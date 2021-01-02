Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $32.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective upped by Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLL. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

WLL stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

