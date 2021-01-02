Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 741564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. M Partners cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$951.76 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. Research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

