Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. M Partners lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a PE ratio of -183.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.92. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$9.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

