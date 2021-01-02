Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XERS. BidaskClub lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of XERS opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

