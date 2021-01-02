Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.50. Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 141,747 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.58.

Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) Company Profile (LON:XPD)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

