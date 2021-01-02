XTRABYTES 1-Day Volume Tops $1,402.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.52 million and $1,402.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 62% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00286666 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006674 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

