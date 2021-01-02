XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.27. XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,260 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

