Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post sales of $158.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.23 million and the lowest is $154.44 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $608.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.97 million to $616.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $656.48 million, with estimates ranging from $638.29 million to $678.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

