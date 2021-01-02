Zacks: Brokerages Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.25. L Brands reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

