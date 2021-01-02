Zacks Investment Research Lowers Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Astronics by 167.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 60,155 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Astronics by 130.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth $309,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

