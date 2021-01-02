Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to “Strong-Buy”

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the trailing 3-month period (+69.4% versus +45.8%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Diamondback focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the Permian Basin. Diamondback's leading position in the unconventional play got another leg up with the proposed takeover of QEP Resources. The transaction will further boost the company’s production and proved reserves in the region along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. Moreover, the company’s substantial ownership interest in its infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. Consequently, Diamondback is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on FANG. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

