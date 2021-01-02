Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

