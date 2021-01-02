Zcash (ZEC) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $628.38 million and approximately $973.02 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $58.07 or 0.00194225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028573 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00038694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,822,019 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

