Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 53,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,759. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

