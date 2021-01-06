SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SGH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,260. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

