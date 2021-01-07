Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.