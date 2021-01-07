Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of CALM opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of -0.23.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

