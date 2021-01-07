Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

