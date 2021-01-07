MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.