Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $393.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

RGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

