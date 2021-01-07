RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.21. 10,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

