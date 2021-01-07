The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

