The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 27,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

