The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 32,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,143. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.