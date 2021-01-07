UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $221.10. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $227.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

