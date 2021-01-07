UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

NYSE:UNF traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $227.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

