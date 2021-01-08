Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%.

NASDAQ AEHR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,525. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEHR. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

