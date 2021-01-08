AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 16,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,508. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

