AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 16,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,508. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Earnings History for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit