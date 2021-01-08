AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $700.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGO. Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

