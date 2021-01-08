AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.11. 5,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

