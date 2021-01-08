AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.11. 5,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Earnings History for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit