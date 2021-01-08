Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 234,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,597. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

