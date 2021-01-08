Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,400. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.73.
In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
