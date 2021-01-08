Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.
Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.61 million, a PE ratio of -36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.