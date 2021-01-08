Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.61 million, a PE ratio of -36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

