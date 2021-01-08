Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.64. 12,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,086. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

