Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.57. 12,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average is $201.57.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

