Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

NYSE:LNN traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.10. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $139.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

