Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE LNN traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,289. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $139.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

